High inflation may be dragging on but it's never been cheaper to buy a Lucid Air electric sedan.

Lucid on Thursday added a new entry-level option to the Air range, bringing the starting price down to $77,400, before destination.

The entry-level option is the Air Pure RWD which Lucid only a year ago said would carry a starting price of $87,400. The price cut should help boost sales of a model that has failed to ignite the market. Despite positive reviews, Lucid is on track to deliver only about 10,000 units in 2023.

Buyers looking to add all-wheel drive will need to pay an additional $5,000 for the Air Pure AWD. The Tesla Model S, which only comes with all-wheel drive, is currently priced to start at $74,990, before destination.

Lucid Air Pure

Despite being an entry-level option, the Air Pure RWD comes with a range estimate of 410 miles, which is among the highest of any EV on the market. Using a DC fast charger, Lucid said owners can expect to add 150 miles of range in just 12 minutes.

The Pure RWD's single motor is rated 430 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds.

It also comes generously equipped, with features like a 34-inch curved display, a heated steering wheel, heated seats (front and rear), Apple CarPlay, and LED headlights all standard.

Also standard is Lucid's DreamDrive suite of driver-assist features that includes functions such as traffic-sign recognition, a driver-attention monitor, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, traffic jam assist, and automatic parking (parallel and perpendicular). DreamDrive Pro, which adds 32 sensors, including multiple cameras, radar units, ultrasonic sensors, and a lidar unit for more advanced driver-assist features, is available.

The Pure RWD misses out on the expansive glass roof of other models, switching to a lighter aluminum unit instead. The interior is also lined in a mix of synthetic leather and fabric, versus the more premium stuff of other models.

Lucid may finally get the boost in sales it seeks with the launch of the Gravity in November. The Gravity is a mid-size SUV with third-row seats, a segment that is hot with buyers. Lucid has said the Gravity will offer more range than any current electric SUV on the market.