The Ford F-150 Lightning enters the 2024 model year with the addition of a heat pump as standard across the range, as well as a new Flash grade.

The heat pump helps optimize the battery's performance in varying weather, specifically during colder temperatures which tend to sap an EV's range. The heat pump also keeps the battery at its optimal temperature during charging.

The Flash grade, which was first hinted at in July via a trademark filing, is a new mid-range option that bundles some popular technology options previously reserved for the upmarket Lariat and Platinum grades.

It's priced from from $72,090 and includes the F-150 Lightning's extended-range battery, as well as a 15.5-inch infotainment screen, wireless phone charger, B&O audio system, powered tailgate, and a tailgate step all as standard. Ford's BlueCruise automated driver-assist feature can be added at extra cost.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash

The Flash grade also includes the F-150 Lightning's Tow Technology Package as standard, which adds electronic aids like Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Trailer Brake Controller, Smart Hitch, On-Board Scales, Smart Trailer Tow Connection, and Trailer Reverse Guidance.

An EPA range estimate hasn't been published but Ford said owners can expect a range of 320 miles.

F-150 Lightnigs with the extended-range battery come with a dual-motor powertrain rated at 580 hp. Trucks with the standard battery also get a dual-motor powertrain, but a lower 452-hp rating.

The 2024 F-150 Lightning Flash will be available to order along with the rest of the 2024 F-150 Lightning range in early 2024. Other grades include the Pro at $52,090, XLT at $59,590, Lariat at $79,590, Platinum at $92,090, and Platinum Black at $100,090. All prices mentioned include a $2,095 destination charge, up $100 from the previous year.