The HSV Maloo is an Aussie-built sport truck powered by a supercharged V-8, and one is coming for sale in the U.S. It will go under the hammer at an auction in Chattanooga in mid-October, and in addition to featuring a power bump to 625 hp it also features a left-hand-drive conversion.

The Subaru Crosstrek has been redesigned for the 2024 model year, and the latest generation of the compact crossover offers Subaru's Wilderness grade. It joins similar rugged versions of the Forester and Outback, and we've just tested it.

Porsche and Tag Heuer have collaborated on a special 718 Cayman GT4 RS limited to two examples. The two cars honor the pair of 550 Coupes that ran in the 1953 Carrera Panamericana, and feature a number of styling details that highlight the historic Mexican race.

