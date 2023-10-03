Ford has introduced some updates to its F-150 Lightning for the 2024 model year. A heat pump has been made standard across the range, and it should help boost range in colder climates. There's also a new Flash grade that adds technology features previously reserved for the upmarket Lariat and Platinum trims.

Nissan will use the 2023 Tokyo auto show later this month to present four concepts previewing the design and technology of its future electric vehicles. The first of these is a crossover called the Hyper Urban, and it likely previews the next evolution of the Ariya.

Andretti and Cadillac have passed the first hurdle in their quest to join the Formula 1 World Championship as an 11th team. The FIA has approved their bid, which means it now needs to be approved by Liberty Media, F1's commercial rights holder.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash costs $72,090, bundles popular tech

Nissan Hyper Urban is first in new family of EV concepts

FIA approves Andretti Global's F1 bid

2024 Toyota Highlander drops base L, starts at $40,515

Apocalypse Nirvana lifts and modifies Rivian R1T

Rivian accelerates EV production, as Tesla misses targets

Bankrupt Lordstown Motors to sell remaining assets to ex-CEO

Review: 2024 Chevrolet Colorado

Vettel in talks to pilot a Porsche at Le Mans in 2024

2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid: 36-mpg 3-row SUV adds Nightshade look