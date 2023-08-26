Lotus last week launched a track car based on a design that was conceived more than 50 years ago. The design was originally crafted for a race car to compete in the 1970 Can-Am Series, but because of limited resources it was never used—until now.

2025 Ferrari SF90 successor spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Ferrari looks to be in the early stages of development of its replacement for the SF90 supercar. A test mule sporting a modified SF90 body was spotted this week and points to chassis, powertrain, and styling upgrades pegged for the new car.

1967 Ferrari 412P bearing chassis no. 0854 - Photo credit: Bonhams

Another Ferrari in the headlines was the uber-rare 1967 412P, an endurance racer of which just four were built. One of them was just sold at auction for more than $30 million.

Rolls-Royce Droptail (Amethyst)

People are also spending close to that amount on new cars. Rolls-Royce this week revealed the Droptail, a coachbuilt roadster limited to four examples and thought to cost over $25 million apiece.

Ferrari 812 Competizione by Tailor Made

Ferrari also revealed a one-off 812 Competizione that will be sold for charity. The unique touches to the car were handled by Ferrari's Tailor Made personalization team and were designed by Ferrari design chief Flavio Manzoni.

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class EV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Mercedes-Benz was out testing an electric compact crossover that will likely serve as the successor to the EQC. It's due to launch around 2025 and will ride on Mercedes' new MMA platform designed for compact electric vehicles and hybrids.

2025 Genesis GV90 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Another vehicle out testing this week was an electric full-size SUV from Genesis. The new SUV is expected to be called a GV90 and enter production in early 2025, most likely at a plant in the U.S.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB

And finally, Mercedes-Benz revealed an updated version of its EQB electric compact crossover. It features new styling and technology but the same powertrains as the current model.