Mercedes-Benz on Thursday revealed an updated EQB that's due in showrooms in the first half of next year as a 2024 model.

It brings a few styling tweaks, new technology, and the same trio of powertrains as the current EQB, once again divided into EQB 250+, EQB 300 4Matic, and EQB 350 4Matic grades.

Pricing information hasn't been announced but as a guide, the 2023 EQB starts at $53,900, including a $1,150 destination charge.

The EQB is an electric version of the GLB-Class compact crossover, and like the gas-powered version it offers seating for up to seven, making it ideal for small families. The maximum storage space, with seats folded, is 60.4 cubic feet.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB

The styling tweaks made to the updated EQB mirror the tweaks made to the rest of the updated 2024 GLB-Class range, including a new front fascia design, new wheel patterns, and LEDs fitted as standard. The EQB also gets a new black panel with a star pattern in place of a traditional grille, helping to further differentiate it from the gas-powered models.

The vehicle comes standard with 10.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system under one pane of glass. The infotainment screen runs the latest version of Mercedes' MBUX interface complete with voice activation. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard, while a Burmester audio system with Dolby Atmos is available. A new steering wheel design has also been adopted.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB

In the powertrain department, the base EQB 250+ grade features a single-motor front-wheel-drive configuration delivering a peak 188 hp. The other grades come with dual-motor all-wheel drive with peak outputs of 225 and 288 hp.

A 70.5-kwh battery is standard across the range. EPA range estimates haven't been announced but the 2023 EQB with the same battery is estimated to deliver up to 245 miles in its most efficient EQB 250+ grade.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB

Also new for 2024 is the adoption of the Plug & Charge function, meaning more convenient charging at compatible charging stations. When the charging cable is plugged in, the charging process starts automatically, with the vehicle and the charging station communicating directly via the cable. Locating a compatible charging station can be done via the navigation or Mercedes Me Connect app.

Mercedes has also added what it calls Sound Experiences to the updated EQB. Various sounds are played for example, when the driver and passengers approach and enter the vehicle, or when they lock and leave the vehicle. There's also a unique sound when the vehicle is driving. These can be activated or switched off via the infotainment system.