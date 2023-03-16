Mercedes-Benz is in the process of implementing mid-cycle updates to its compact range, and the last members to receive an update are the GLA-Class and GLB-Class.

The updated versions of both compact crossovers were revealed on Thursday ahead of a market launch later in 2023. They will arrive as 2024 models, and pricing information will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

The crossovers get revised styling, mild-hybrid powertrains, and updated interior technology.

Design updates include new front fascia designs, new wheel patterns, and LEDs fitted as standard.

The interior design has also been revised. The center console has been cleaned up, with most of the controls moved to the touchscreen of the infotainment system. A new steering wheel design features nappa leather as standard.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

The vehicles come standard with 10.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system under one pane of glass. The infotainment screen runs the latest version of Mercedes' MBUX interface complete with voice activation. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard, while a Burmester audio system with Dolby Atmos is available.

For the regular GLA-Class and GLB-Class, buyers get a 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired with a new mild-hybrid system, with drive sent to the front wheels as standard or all four wheels when 4Matic all-wheel drive is equipped. Both front- and all-wheel drive come with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The engine delivers a peak 221 hp but can receive a temporary 13-hp boost from the mild-hybrid system.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 35 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 35

Buyers seeking more performance can opt for the GLA 35 and GLB 35 from AMG. These feature an engine and mild-hybrid system similar to the standard GLA-Class and GLB-Class, but output from the engine is a healthier 302 hp. The AMGs also come with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive as standard. No high-performance GLA 45 will be offered for 2024, and it's not yet been determined if it will return.

Updated versions of the electric EQA and EQB variants are still in the works and should be revealed shortly. Only the EQB is offered in the U.S. at present, and this should also be the case with the updated versions.