Prototypes for Porsche's electric Macan have been spotted again, wearing barely any camouflage gear. The battery-powered compact crossover has been delayed until early 2024, but the wait should be worth it as Porsche has confirmed its Macan EV will offer more than 600 hp and high-speed charging that will add hundreds of miles in the time it takes to drink a coffee.

An alternative electric compact crossover already available is the Fisker Ocean which from early 2024 will be available with an off-road package called Force E. The package has been developed as a retrofit upgrade, meaning anyone that's already taken delivery of an Ocean can still order the package.

Keanu Reeves will star in a documentary series about the success of Brawn GP in 2009's Formula 1 season. The series is set to air this fall on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the rest of the world, and will include interviews with Ross Brawn who established Brawn GP, and driver Jenson Button who took home the title that season.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

