The Porsche Cayenne has been heavily updated for 2024 and included in the range is a new grade called the Turbo E-Hybrid. It replaces the old Turbo S E-Hybrid grade but delivers a lot more power. Its peak 729 hp is the highest output of any Porsche SUV.

Chevrolet's Silverado 1500 received a new ZR2 Bison grade for 2023. It's a more capable, better equipped off-roader than the already impressive 1500 ZR2 that was added for 2022, and we've just taken it for a spin. Find out what it's like in the links below.

Mercedes-Benz is mimicking Tesla by establishing its own network of DC fast-charging stations. The first locations will open this fall, and while the network will be open to EVs from other brands, owners of Mercedes EVs will have the exclusive option of reserving a charging point.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Chevy Colorado drops engine option, boosts cabin tech

2024 Mercedes EQA receives updates, remains forbidden fruit

Tesla range not degraded by frequent fast-charging, study finds

US-bound Alpine starts testing A424 LMDh racer

Review: 2024 Volkswagen Taos

Massa to challenge Hamilton's 2008 F1 title

EVs reportedly now top 5% of new vehicle sales in 23 countries