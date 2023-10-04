Genesis has made its GV60 electric compact crossover a little more affordable for its second year on the market via the addition of a new entry-level grade equipped with a single motor at the rear.

The new entry-level grade is called the GV60 Standard RWD, and it boasts the most range in the 2024 GV60 lineup. Genesis quotes an estimate of 294 miles. That compares to the all-wheel-drive-only 2023 GV60's maximum range of 248 miles, as measured by the EPA.

The GV60 Standard RWD is priced from $53,195, including a $1,195 destination charge, bringing the starting price down by almost $7,000 compared with the previous year.

The peak power from the GV60 Standard RWD's single motor is 225 hp. Buyers seeking more performance will have to opt for one of the existing dual-motor all-wheel-drive grades. These include the GV60 Advanced AWD with 314 hp and a $61,745 starting price and the GV60 Performance AWD with 483 hp and a $70,745 starting price. Both prices include destination.

2024 Genesis GV60

Range for the AWD models is unchanged. EPA-rated figures come in at 248 miles for the Advanced and 235 miles for the Performance.

The GV60 is based on Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP modular EV platform, and its sole battery option is a 77.4-kwh unit.

Other changes for the 2024 include Wi-Fi capability, additional airbags, and some new electronic driver-assist features. These features include automated driver-assist for highways and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

Availability of the GV60 is still limited to select states, though the number of locations is growing. They currently include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.