BMW has been spotted testing a prototype for what's likely to be a new M4 CS. The car will fill the gap between the M4 Competition and M4 CSL, and is due on the market next year alongside an update to the complete 4-Series range.

The Genesis GV60 electric compact crossover enters its second year on the market with a few updates. These include a new entry-level version with a single motor and estimated range of 294 miles.

Land Rover doesn't offer an open-top version of its latest Defender, but a couple aftermarket companies are willing to drop the top on the SUV. One of them is U.K. Defender specialist Kahn Design whose Flying Huntsman coachbuilding business has developed a Defender convertible conversion that features a design typical of open-top supercars.

