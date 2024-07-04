Mercedes-Benz is in the midst of developing an update for its GLE-Class range, and a prototype for the updated version of the GLE 53 Coupe from AMG has been spotted for the first time.

Earlier shots showed prototypes for the regular GLE-Class and regular GLE-Class Coupe.

The updated range is expected to start sales in 2026, meaning they will likely arrive as 2027 models in the U.S.

This will actually be the second update for the GLE-Class. The current range originally arrived for the 2020 model year and was given its first update for 2024.

2027 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe facelift spy shots - Photo via Baldauf

Mercedes doesn't typically update its vehicles more than once during a product cycle but the second update will help keep the GLE-Class fresh for longer, as Mercedes is now expected to keep some of its current gas vehicles on sale for longer than originally planned. The larger GLS-Class is also set to receive a second update to extend its product cycle.

The reason is slower than expected demand for electric vehicles. Mercedes was planning to go the full-electric route by 2030, but in February the automaker said it will keep selling vehicles with gas engines beyond that date. Keeping current gas-powered models on sale for longer will buy the automaker time to wait and see how the EV market develops, and potentially prepare previously unplanned successors for some of its gas models.

For the updated GLE-Class and GLE-Class Coupe, including the GLE 53 variant, camouflage gear on the prototypes point to new designs for the headlights, grille, and front fascia being adopted. Parts of the interior were also concealed, like the steering wheel and infotainment screen. These items should also be renewed as part of the update.

It isn't clear what Mercedes has planned for the mechanical components with the update, although the automaker has already confirmed that the GLE 53 and GLE 53 Coupe will receive a new plug-in hybrid powertrain for the 2026 model year, instead of the current mild-hybrid setup. The new powertrain will combine a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 with an electric motor for a total of 536 hp. This powertrain should carry over unchanged for the updated GLE 53 and GLE 53 Coupe.