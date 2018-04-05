800-hp 2018 Yenko/SC Silverado now available with rear-wheel drive

Apr 5, 2018

2018 Yenko/SC Silverado
Those looking for a performance pickup truck might want to check out Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) and its 2018 Yenko/SC Silverado. The performance company first unveiled the 800-horsepower Yenko/SC Silverado last February as a 4x4, but to sweeten the deal, the performance version of the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 will now be offered with rear-wheel drive.

The Yenko/SC Silverado sports a stroked and supercharged 6.8-liter LT1-based V-8 engine, which leads to the 800 hp figure and a whopping 750 pound-feet of torque. All Yenko/SC Silverados start life as seldom seen standard-cab, short-box trucks with the Z71 package.

The added horsepower is the star here, but SVE also upgrades the pickup with 16.1-inch Brembo front brakes with six-piston calipers, a larger-diameter front sway bar, a ride lowering kit that drops the front 2 inches and the rear 5 inches, Rancho shocks, and a locking rear differential with a 3:42 axle ratio.

On the outside, Yenko badges proudly adorn the front grille, doors, and tailgate, while Yenko striping contrasts any factory color a buyer chooses. The truck rides on 22-inch Torque Thrust wheels. Inside, it's fairly standard save for optional seats with a plaid houndstooth pattern. Those will cost an extra $2,495.

Pricing for the Yenko/SC Silverado starts at $46,995, on top of the price of the pickup. The package also includes a numbered badge and key fobs for extra special touches. SVE plans to build just 25 of the rear-wheel drive Yenko/SC Silverado. And if you want our opinion, RWD is the only way to go for an 800-hp performance pickup.

