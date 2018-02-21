2018 Yenko Silverado hauls in an 800-HP V-8





Specialty Vehicle Engineering Yenko Chevy Silverado Enlarge Photo

The true Yenko of last century has been long gone, but Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) has kept the name and image alive.

Aside from its various modern-day interpretations of Yenko Camaros, the company on Monday revealed another take on the Yenko name with the 2018 Yenko Silverado.

Complete with a 6.8-liter LT1-based V-8 engine, and a supercharger, the truck makes a whopping 800 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque. All Yenko Silverados will be based on the standard cab truck with a short box and the Z71 package. The pickup could very well become a modern star as the current-generation Silverado ends production ahead of the 2019 Silverado's launch.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering Yenko Chevy Silverado Enlarge Photo

Aside from the added horsepower, SVE also equipped the Yenko Silverado with Brembo brakes, a ride lowering kit, and Rancho shocks. Of course, some of the coolest attributes are the Yenko graphics and badging, which there is plenty of. The exterior boasts graphics along the sides of the truck spelling out the fact it's a supercharged Yenko, and the hood proudly proclaims 800 ponies await their orders. Yenko badges are fixed on the front grille, doors, and rear tailgate.

Inside, SVE fits the truck with optional Yenko seats with a plaid houndstooth pattern. The white and black interior compliments a standard black exterior paint color, though any factory Chevrolet color is optional for $995. The upgraded seats are $2,495 extra.

SVE will build just 25 examples of the Yenko Silverado and each will come with a numbered badge and key fobs to mark its significance. And the trucks won't break the bank, either; pricing starts at $46,995.