Hennessey Exorcist Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 tops out at 217 MPH

Feb 21, 2018

Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 hits 217 mph during top speed run

Hennessey Performance Engineering revealed the 1,000-horsepower Exorcist Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 last April, and since then the car's become an assailing answer to Dodge's Challenger Demon, even if it's not an OEM package. We know 959 of its 1,000 horsepower actually makes its way to the rear wheels, but we still never learned just how fast it will go in a straight line. Now, we know.

On Tuesday, Hennessey released a video of the Exorcist Camaro ZL1 and the tuning company showed the hopped-up pony car is good for a 217 mph top speed. For some comparison, the Challenger Demon will top out at 203 mph. The Demon's speed is also electronically limited.

HPE's Exorcist Camaro will also do 0-60 mph in under three seconds and clock quarter-mile times under 10 seconds regularly, the company previously boasted.

Ironic enough, Ford Performance School driver Brian Smith handled the top speed run for HPE at the Continental Uvalde Proving Grounds. The track features a 1.0-mile straightaway where the car could truly dig in and Smith could run flat out. Otherwise, the track is an oval with a slight corner at nearly all times, which made it difficult to mash the accelerator to the floor.

But, Smith still squeezed every last ounce of speed the Exorcist he could muster, and in the process, he showed the car is faster than a handful of supercars. Notably, the car matches a McLaren P1 and nearly matches a Ferrari LaFerrari. The Italian hypercar ran up to 221 mph.

HI-RES GALLERY: Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 hits 217 mph during top speed run
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Rolls-Royce Cullinan's tailgate seats are perfect for watching the kid's soccer game Rolls-Royce Cullinan's tailgate seats are perfect for watching the kid's soccer game
New 2019 Volvo V60 first look: Volvo hitches its wagon to its own rising star New 2019 Volvo V60 first look: Volvo hitches its wagon to its own rising star
Hennessey Exorcist Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 tops out at 217 MPH Hennessey Exorcist Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 tops out at 217 MPH
Living with the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: the good and the bad Living with the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon: the good and the bad
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.