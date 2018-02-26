TechArt GrandGT Supreme is a faster, fancier Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo





TechArt is a German tuner that does more than just make Porsches even faster than they already are. The company also makes these luxury cars more luxurious.

At the Geneva motor show, TechArt will show a range of new products, highlighted by the GrandGT Supreme, which is a gussied up version of the Porsche Panamera Grand Turismo. TechArt starts with the Turbo model and ups the output of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 from 570 to 640 horsepower and torque from 626 to664 pound-feet. That puts the 0 to 62 mph time at 3.4 seconds, and 124 mp arrives in only 11.7 seconds.

The TechArt GrandGT Supreme announces itself with Racing Green paint and the brand's styling package for the Panamera Sport Turismo, which consists of a new front apron with an integrated splitter and wider air intakes, a unique rear apron with air outlets and a diffuser, flared fenders, and side skirts. A sport exhaust system with titanium and carbon fiber tailpipes juts out from that rear diffuser. The car rides on the company's 22-inch Formula IV wheels.

Inside, this premium Porsche wagon is fully upholstered in un-embossed, vegetable-tanned nappa leather in a saddle brown color. The leather features multi-color stitching and covers everything from the footwells to the door panels. The cockpit also features a TechArt sport steering wheel and body-color trim.

The GrandGT Supreme will be on display in Geneva from March 8-18, alongside other new products from TechArt. The tuner will also show the GTstreet R Cabriolet, a modified 911 Turbo S Cabriolet. Also on hand will be a Carbon Fiber Sport Package and carbon fiber sport tailpipes for the Porsche 911 GT3 and refinement options and a powerkit for the Macan Turbo with the Porsche Performance Package.

