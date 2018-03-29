Jaguar interested in building I-Pace SVR

Mar 29, 2018

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Enlarge Photo

The future may hold another performance-oriented Jaguar SVR model, but rather than one based on a raucous supercharged internal-combustion engine, the brand is reportedly considering an I-Pace SVR, based on its first purely electric SUV.

At the 2018 New York auto show, Hanno Kirner, Jaguar Land Rover’s executive director and head of Special Vehicle Operations, said SVO is looking at what an electric SVR model could be—and how the badge would adapt to an electric propulsion, Autocar reported on Wednesday. His comments come hot on the heels of the Jaguar F-Pace SVR debut at the New York show the same day.

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR, 2018 New York auto show

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR, 2018 New York auto show

Enlarge Photo

Kirner didn't rule out any future I-Pace performance versions, but he also said the company hasn't committed to an SVR model yet. He also suggested a more luxurious I-Pace and even an off-road-oriented model as possibilities.

His comments follow a similar sentiment from John Edwards, head of Jaguar Land Rover's personalization and performance arm. In an interview earlier this month, Edwards said SVO will eventually develop a range of performance-oriented electric cars, and hinted the I-Pace would likely be the starting point. Jaguar will also take the I-Pace racing in its own one-make series held before Formula E open-wheel electric-car races.

Edwards believes the rules for electric performance cars remain unwritten—precisely why SVO would embark on a new and electrified range for Jaguar.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Lincoln Aviator video preview Lincoln Aviator video preview
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R 'Clubsport' spy shots 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R 'Clubsport' spy shots
VW teases potential US pickup truck with Atlas Tanoak concept VW teases potential US pickup truck with Atlas Tanoak concept
Genesis Essentia video preview Genesis Essentia video preview
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.