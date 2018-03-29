Acura MDX A-Spec, Genesis electric coupe, Alfa Romeo black packs: Car News Headlines

Mar 29, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Genesis Essentia Concept, 2018 New York auto show

Genesis Essentia Concept, 2018 New York auto show

Enlarge Photo

We're now into the second day of the 2018 New York International Auto Show but there are still many vehicles to report on. One is the Acura MDX A-Spec, which arrives for 2019 and adds plenty of aggression to the luxury mid-size SUV.

Genesis used the show to roll out the Essentia concept. It's an electric grand tourer that has left us wondering whether it's a preview of the new coupe the Korean luxury brand will add to its lineup early next decade.

Alfa Romeo didn't have a new car to present. Instead, the Italian automaker introduced the Nero Edizione package, which adds some tasteful black accents to the Giulia and Stelvio models.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Acura MDX A-Spec debuts at 2018 New York auto show

Genesis Essentia Concept: Here’s your luxury Rorschach test

Alfa Romeo's Nero Edizione package for Giulia and Stelvio debuts in New York

Updates prioritize 2019 Kia Optima over 2019 Sedona for active-safety gear

First video of stunning Jannarelly Design-1 sports car in motion

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe launched with diesel; hybrid, plug-in hybrid for US or not?

2019 Mazda CX-3 brings a more refined interior

2018 Kia Stinger review

Nvidia pumps brakes on self-driving car development after Uber crash

Beverly Hills bans plug-in hybrids from public charging stations

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

First video of stunning Jannarelly Design-1 sports car in motion First video of stunning Jannarelly Design-1 sports car in motion
VW teases potential US pickup truck with Atlas Tanoak concept VW teases potential US pickup truck with Atlas Tanoak concept
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R 'Clubsport' spy shots 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R 'Clubsport' spy shots
Genesis Essentia video preview Genesis Essentia video preview
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.