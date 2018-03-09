This Week's Top Photos: the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show edition

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept Enlarge Photo

Porsche pulled one of the biggest surprises of this week's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show by unveiling a new variant of its Mission E electric car concept. Called the Mission E Cross Turismo, it's a higher riding, more rugged version of the Mission E sedan, and Porsche says it will go into production early next decade.

Lagonda Vision concept Enlarge Photo

Another big surprise was Aston Martin's vision for its Lagonda brand. Aston Martin wants to turn the dormant Lagonda brand into a purveyor of ultra-luxury electric cars. The first model is due as early as 2021.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin also had on its stand the Valkyrie AMR Pro. This is the track-only version of the Valkyrie hypercar, and Aston Martin is boasting the car will achieve track times comparable with Formula 1 and LMP1 race cars. Just 25 will be built.

Toyota GR Supra Racing concept Enlarge Photo

There were cars for fans of affordable performance, too. One of the stars was the GR Supra Racing concept, which not only marks the return of the Supra nameplate but also gives us our best look yet at the Toyota's upcoming MkV Supra. Sadly, the car isn't expected to be revealed until next year. We hear the debut will take place at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit next January.

2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback Enlarge Photo

Another important reveal on the Toyota stand was the new Corolla hatchback, which we may see in the United States as the next-generation Corolla iM. In other markets it will be known as the Auris. The car not only hints at the next-generation Corolla sedan coming our way shortly, but it also marks Toyota's move away from diesel powertrains.

Rimac C_Two Enlarge Photo

Possibly the fastest car on display in Geneva was over on Rimac's stand. The Croatian firm unveiled the follow-up to its Concept_One electric supercar, the C_Two. The car generates 1,914 horsepower from its four electric motors and will reportedly sprint to 62 mph from rest in just 1.85 seconds. It's also said to have a top speed of 258 mph.

Corbellati Missile Enlarge Photo

If you prefer your hypercars with more conventional power, the Corbellati Missile may be for you. It's said to be powered by a 9.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 delivering 1,800 horsepower. The company also says the car will crack 310 mph. To that, we say, we'll believe it when we see it.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Enlarge Photo

One of the most popular attractions was the GT 4-Door Coupe from Mercedes-AMG. The handsome sedan is meant to extend the GT sports car line despite being related to the E-Class and CLS from the regular Mercedes-Benz lineup. The Porsche Panamera and Audi S7/RS 7 have some competition.

BMW M8 Gran Coupe concept Enlarge Photo

BMW previewed an alternative to AMG's standalone sedan above with the M8 Gran Coupe concept. We're told the production version is coming in 2019.

2019 Jaguar I-Pace Enlarge Photo

Jaguar has become the first among mainstream automakers to roll out a serious alternative to a Tesla, specifically the Tesla Model X. The British brand's new I-Pace made its debut in Geneva. The small SUV boasts a 240-mile range and a peak output of 394 horsepower. It arrives in showrooms in the second half of the year, priced from $70,495.

There was much, much more in Geneva. As always, you’ll find our complete coverage on the show over at our dedicated hub.