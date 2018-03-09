New Stratos debuts at 2018 Geneva auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



First unveiled in 2010, and in stunning Alitalia livery no less, the New Stratos brought one of the most iconic rally car designs into the modern era.

The project was the dream of Michael Stoschek, a German billionaire with a love of rally cars of the original Statos' era. He commissioned Pininfarina to build it, which the Italian design house did using the shortened underpinnings of a Ferrari F430 Scuderia.

With Stoschek's permission, Pininfarina was set to build a small run but Ferrari blocked it from happening. Now, eight years on, there's a company willing to step in where Pininfarina left off.

The company is Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT) run by Paolo Garella, who once worked for Pininfarina and was closely involved in the development of the New Stratos. This experience will ensure that his new company MAT will guarantee the respect and quality of the original built.

MAT showed up to this week's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show with Stoschek's original New Statos. The company plans to build 25 additional examples and customers will be able to choose whether they want road, rally or “Safari” off-road versions.

The car isn't cheap. Customers will need to source their own F430 Scuderia and then pay $617,000 on top for the conversion, which MAT is handling at its facility in Turin, Italy. The facility is where MAT is also building the SCG003 for Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus and the Intensa Emozione for Apollo.

New Stratos Enlarge Photo

Starting with the aluminum chassis of the F430 Scuderia, around 8.0 inches is taken out, mostly from the wheelbase. The resulting length is 164.6 inches. A steel roll cage is then installed and a body made entirely from carbon fiber built around it. The dry weight of the car is 2,750 pounds, with the weight ratio split 44/56 front-to-rear.

Power comes from the F430 Scuderia's 4.3-liter V-8, which in stock form delivers 523 horsepower and 585 pound-feet of torque. MAT can boost this to around 600 hp should the customer desire, however. Drive is to the rear wheels only, via a 6-speed sequential transmission.

The car is also fitted with adjustable dampers and Eibach springs, carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes, and 19-inch wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2. The tires measure a chunky 305/30 at the rear.

New Stratos Enlarge Photo

Interestingly, the headlights are a custom design but the taillights are borrowed from a Ferrari 599.

MAT expects to deliver the first New Stratos in April.

For more Geneva auto show news, head to our dedicated hub.