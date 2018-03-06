Porsche rolls out Mission E Cross Turismo concept in Geneva

Mar 6, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept

Porsche has given us an indication of a potential second body style for its electric car arriving in 2019.

At the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show on Tuesday, Porsche rolled out the Mission E Cross Turismo concept and said the show car had good prospects for making it into production. We think a better name for the concept would be Mission E Safari, but we digress.

The Mission E Cross Turismo is essentially 2015's Mission E concept with a raised ride height and wagon-like tail. The original Mission E, which will spawn a production model in late 2019, was a sedan but with a svelte, almost coupe-like body.

Porsche says the newest concept combines the “everyday usability” of the Mission E with the added bonus of “off-road adventure."

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept

Enlarge Photo

Drive is to all four wheels thanks to an electric motor at each axle. Together, they deliver over 600 horsepower. And inside, there's plenty of cargo space while an exterior mounting system offers a solution for larger items like surfboards or bicycles.

Underpinning the Mission E Cross Turismo is the same electric car platform found in the Mission E. Code-named the J1, the platform is capable of delivering 300 miles or more and is compatible with an 800-volt charging system enabling 80 percent of its battery to be charged in around 15 minutes.

Porsche says the Mission E Cross Turismo is also just as quick as the Mission E. The automaker quotes a 0-62 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph.

For more from the Geneva auto show, head to our dedicated hub.

Porsche provided airfare, lodging, and meals so Internet Brands Automotive could bring you this report.

HI-RES GALLERY: Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Bugatti Chiron Sport is lighter, sharper, but not Super Bugatti Chiron Sport is lighter, sharper, but not Super
Aston Martin to make Lagonda a premium EV brand Aston Martin to make Lagonda a premium EV brand
Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe revealed, priced from $295,000 Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe revealed, priced from $295,000
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe ready to challenge the Porsche Panamera 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe ready to challenge the Porsche Panamera
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.