Fluff, buff, and safety stuff: 2019 Ford Fusion gets new face and tail, Co-Pilot360, and longer range





The redesigned 2019 Ford Fusion was unveiled Tuesday with mildly updated styling front and rear, the new Co-Pilot360 suite of active safety features, and a longer electric range for the Energi plug-in hybrid model.

The 2019 Fusion also has a revamped model lineup with S, SE, Hybrid SE, SEL, Hybrid SEL, Titanium Hybrid Titanium, Energi Titanium, and Sport models. That means the line-topping Platinum trim will not return.

The SE will get Ford's 181-horsepower 1.5-liter turbo-4 as standard instead of the 175-hp 2.5-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder, which will only come in the S. The Sport will continue to feature a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V-6 making 325 hp and 380 pound-feet of torque. A 245-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 is standard at the Titanium trim level, and required for all-wheel drive.

The styling update includes new fog lights and new grille with five bars for S, SE, and SEL models, and chrome mesh on Titanium. At the rear, the trunk lid panel and taillamps are new. Two new wheel designs will be offered, and Ford has new colors for the interior and exterior.

2019 Ford Fusion Energi Enlarge Photo

Ford announced last week that beginning this fall numerous vehicles would add the Co-Pilot360 safety features. The Fusion and Edge will be among the first. Co-Pilot360 includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, active lane control, and automatic high beams.

Beyond that, Ford will offer Co-Pilot360 Assist, which adds adaptive cruise control with stop and go and a navigation system with satellite radio-based real-time traffic information, plus information on fuel prices, sports scores, movie listings, stock prices, and weather.

SE and higher models will come with the Sync 3 infotainment system run through an 8.0-inch touchscreen, plus a wi-fi hotspot for up to 10 devices. Sync 3 also offers access to Amazon Alexa and Waze navigation. The Hybrid SEL, Titanium, and Sport models will add navigation with voice-activation and pinch-to-zoom capability and the satellite radio traffic and travel information.

The plug-in hybrid Fusion Energi can travel 20 percent farther on batteries, and it will qualify for a $4,600 federal tax credit. Electric range improves to up to 25 miles. The battery pack is the same size and still has 84 cells, but a new battery chemistry improves the output from 7.6 to 7.9 kwh.

The 2019 Ford Fusion will make its public debut at the New York auto show next week.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.