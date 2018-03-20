Kia K900, BMW 3-Series, Pininfarina H2 Speed: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Kia K900 Enlarge Photo

Kia has taken the wraps off its redesigned K900. The Korean automaker looks to have seriously stepped up the quality and design of its new flagship sedan, which arrives in showrooms later this year.

Also arriving soon is a redesigned BMW 3-Series. Our latest spy shots of a prototype are the most revealing yet.

Italian design house Pininfarina will build a small run—just 12 cars—of its H2 Speed hydrogen-electric supercar later this year, and we have all the specs. The model is tipped to be the first from a new Pininfarina brand for premium electric cars.

270,000 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup trucks recalled over wintry market rust concerns

Lotus SUV to use Volvo underpinnings?

2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range: first drive review of 310-mile electric car

Lagonda SUV likely to arrive before sedan

2018 Porsche Macan review

Hyundai Veloster N could get dual-clutch transmission in 2019

2018 electric motorcycle buyers guide