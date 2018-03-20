Hyundai Veloster N could get dual-clutch transmission in 2019

Mar 20, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2019 Hyundai Veloster N

2019 Hyundai Veloster N

Enlarge Photo

The first model from the Hyundai N performance division to be sold in the United States will be the Veloster N, which was revealed to the world in January at the 2018 Detroit auto show. It's due in showrooms later this year as a 2019 model.

When it arrives, the Veloster N will only be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. However, there's a good chance a dual-clutch transmission will eventually be added to expand the appeal of the car.

Car Advice has learned that Hyundai's i30 N will receive a dual-clutch transmission option around late 2019. A Hyundai exec told the Australian publication that offering the car with a manual only limits its sales potential.

While the i30 N isn't coming to the United States, its mechanical setup is common to the Veloster N. Therefore it stands to reason that the Veloster N could also receive a dual-clutch transmission option, likely the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission already confirmed for the 2019 Veloster Turbo.

The Veloster gets redesigned for the 2019 model year. The standard Veloster gets a 2.0-liter engine good for 147 horsepower, while the Veloster Turbo gets a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with 201 hp on tap. The Veloster N gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 275 hp. All Velosters send drive to the front wheels only.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Follow the restoration of an uber-rare Porsche 911 Carrera RS Follow the restoration of an uber-rare Porsche 911 Carrera RS
2019 Opel Mokka X spy shots 2019 Opel Mokka X spy shots
Pininfarina confirms specs for production H2 Speed supercar Pininfarina confirms specs for production H2 Speed supercar
2019 BMW 3-Series spy shots and video 2019 BMW 3-Series spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.