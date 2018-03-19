Pininfarina EV brand, Mercedes-AMG GLS63, Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Pininfarina H2 Speed concept Enlarge Photo

Italian design house Pininfarina will build a small run—just 12 cars—of its H2 Speed hydrogen-electric supercar later this year. The model is tipped to be the first from a new Pininfarina brand for premium electric cars.

Engineers from AMG have been spotted testing the next generation of the GLS63. The new full-size SUV is expected to come with a twin-turbocharged V-8 delivering close to 600 horsepower.

Ford's new Mustang Shelby GT500 has also been spotted testing. The mega Mustang is due in 2019 and will offer more than 700 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Pininfarina luxury EV brand coming

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLS63 spy shots

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spy shots and video

2018 Kia Optima modified to ace crash tests

SCG004 coming with Nissan GT-R engine tuned to 700 horsepower

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid sedan to go on sale Friday, March 23

Will Aston Martin's SUV be called a Varekai?

2019 Ram 1500 review

Chinese Mercedes-Benz GLA clone is electric

Battery life of 2018 Nissan Leaf vs 2017 Chevy Bolt EV electric cars: what manuals suggest