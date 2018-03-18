SCG004 coming with Nissan GT-R engine tuned to 700 horsepower

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) is working on a new sports car with a central driving position and a standard gated shifter (a paddle-shifted 'box will be available).

It's called the SCG004, and like the SCG003 supercar from SCG it will be offered in road and race trim, as well as a hybrid version that can legally be driven on the road but easily transformed into a race car with only a few mods.

SCG gave us our first look at the road-going version of the car, the SCG004S, last November. And the company on Thursday gave us our first look at the race version, the SCG004C, in the form of some teaser sketches.

SCG has previously stated it is looking at the same GT3 and SPX (for the German VLN race series) classes as the SCG003C for the race version. However, this time around the company is also planning GTE, GT Le Mans and GT4-spec cars. SCG is hoping to have two SCG004C race cars ready to compete in 2019, likely starting with the 2019 24 Hours of Nürburgring, the highlight of the VLN series. SCG founder James Glickenhaus' final goal is to race the SCG004C in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

As for the SCG004S road car, it's expected to start deliveries later this year. The starting price is set at $400,000, putting it into a similar league as cars like the Ford GT and Lamborghini Aventador. The SCG, of course, is much more exclusive.

SCG has also confirmed to Autocar that the SCG004S will be powered by a tuned version of the 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 fitted to the Nissan GT-R. The company previously announced a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 but decided to go with the GT-R engine because of its lighter weight and proven durability.

SCG's tuned GT-R engine is expected to deliver 700 horsepower in base trim. A version of the engine will also power the SCG004C race car.

As mentioned earlier, SCG will also offer a version of the car that can be driven on the road but can also be raced. This one is called the SCG004CS, and Glickenhaus plans to drive it from his hotel to the 2019 24 Hours of Nürburgring and hand it over to his race team to compete with in the grueling race. Modifications required to transform the car from road to race trim will include swapping the emissions-compliant road engine for the race version, as well as likely adding some more aggressive aerodynamic mods.