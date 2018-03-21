Renault rolls out F1-inspired Clio RS 18 hot hatch

Mar 21, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2018 Renault Clio RS 18

Renault's Clio subcompact is quite popular in Europe thanks to its small size and relatively long features list. To help bolster the range and boost sales further, Renault offers a sporty variant known as the Clio RS. It's the French firm's rival to cars like the Ford Fiesta ST and Volkswagen Polo GTI.

Now, Renault has rolled out a special Clio RS 18 model to celebrate the start of the 2018 Formula 1 World Championship, which Renault is contending as a constructor. The first race of the new season is this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The special edition is characterized by its black finish with yellow accents, a theme inspired by the livery of Renault's 2018 F1 car. There's also special badging plus the double-diamond logo of the Renault Sport division.

2018 Renault Clio RS 18

2018 Renault Clio RS 18

Enlarge Photo

On the inside, the special feel of the Clio RS 18 is evident from the outset. The RS-branded door sill is numbered, while the Alcantara and leather-trimmed steering wheel and faux carbon fiber air vent surrounds contribute to the sporty theme.

The car is based on the Clio RS Trophy model, which comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 220 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque. And drive is the front wheels via a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. Unique performance upgrades for the Clio RS 18 include an Akrapovic exhaust and lower, stiffer suspension.

Sadly, we won't see it in the United States since Renault no longer operates here.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Renault Clio RS 18
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Renault rolls out F1-inspired Clio RS 18 hot hatch Renault rolls out F1-inspired Clio RS 18 hot hatch
This armored Peugeot 205 is the safest hot hatch in the world This armored Peugeot 205 is the safest hot hatch in the world
2019 Audi A6 to make US debut at 2018 New York auto show 2019 Audi A6 to make US debut at 2018 New York auto show
2019 BMW X7 spy shots and video 2019 BMW X7 spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.