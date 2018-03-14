2019 Subaru Forester teased ahead of 2018 New York auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2019 Subaru Forester debuting at 2018 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

A teaser shot for Subaru’s all-new, fifth-generation Forester has been released ahead of the vehicle's debut at this month's 2018 New York International Auto Show.

The show is where Toyota will unveil the fifth-generation version of the rival RAV4.

Both small SUVs are due in showrooms later this year, as 2019 models.

Subaru hasn't released any further details on its new Forester but we already have a good idea of what to expect thanks to prototype sightings.

2019 Subaru Forester spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The prototypes suggest the new Forester will resemble a scaled-down version of Subaru’s 3-row, 7-seat Ascent mid-sizer, which also arrives for the 2019 model year.

The two vehicles will also have common underpinnings, in this case the SUV version of Subaru’s modular platform that debuted in the 2017 Impreza and has since appeared in the 2018 Crosstrek.

The good news is we’ll also see a sporty variant along the lines of the current Forester's 2.0XT model. We may also see an STI-enhanced Forester tS now that Subaru’s STI division is taking the United States market seriously. Subaru sold a Forester tS in Japan, which featured a host of chassis upgrades but a 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-4 delivering the same 250-horsepower rating as the stock Forester 2.0XT on which it was based.

We'll have all the details soon as the N.Y. auto show starts March 28. To learn about other vehicles debuting at the show, head to our dedicated hub.