Ferrari 250 GTO continuation car, Lexus yacht, Polestar 1: Car News Headlines

Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne has indicated that the Italian firm could build a run of 250 GTO continuation cars. Considering the originals cost tens of millions of dollars, we're sure any new examples would bring in some serious cash for Ferrari's coffers.
Lexus plans to get into the yacht business. The Japanese automaker, whose parent company Toyota has a marine division, is looking at launching a 65-footer.
Polestar has started accepting orders on its Polestar 1. With the 600-horsepower luxury coupe to be built at a rate of just 500 per year, anyone interested had better get their orders in early.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
