Mercedes-AMG standalone SUV isn't happening, GT Black Series coming in 2020





2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Enlarge Photo

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe marks the Affalterbach tuner's first standalone sedan, but don't expect a standalone SUV to follow.

The tuner said it is not interested in stealing Mercedes-Benz's SUV market share with its own SUV model, Car Advice reported on Saturday.

AMG's chief, Tobias Moers, told the Australian publication that an SUV would not be given approval anytime soon. The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (read: sedan) came to life because AMG saw a brazen omission in its lineup, and customers were—surprise—buying Porsche Panameras.

“Regarding SUVs, we have a broad portfolio within Mercedes we do derivatives of,” Moers said.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R Enlarge Photo

Thus, we don't have an answer on AMG's next standalone vehicle. However, do expect a hotter AMG GT Black Series in 2020.

Car Advice also reported last week that a high-performance GT Black Series will arrive at the turn of the next decade. Moers said AMG is "on a journey" and there's "still a GT variant left." He added 2020 would be an "interesting year" for the tuner.

Black Series cars have become the pinnacle of AMG and represent the most hardcore variant. Right now, the AMG GT R represents the best of the best, but Moers confirmed there's more room to play with the sports car's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. The GT R makes 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. We don't know just how much power Moers and his team are planning, but he assured the GT Black Series will be "really surprising."

Whatever it brings to the table, it will have one target in its sights: the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.