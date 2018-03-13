Mercedes-AMG standalone SUV isn't happening, GT Black Series coming in 2020

Mar 13, 2018

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

Enlarge Photo

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe marks the Affalterbach tuner's first standalone sedan, but don't expect a standalone SUV to follow.

The tuner said it is not interested in stealing Mercedes-Benz's SUV market share with its own SUV model, Car Advice reported on Saturday.

AMG's chief, Tobias Moers, told the Australian publication that an SUV would not be given approval anytime soon. The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (read: sedan) came to life because AMG saw a brazen omission in its lineup, and customers were—surprise—buying Porsche Panameras.

“Regarding SUVs, we have a broad portfolio within Mercedes we do derivatives of,” Moers said.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R

Enlarge Photo

Thus, we don't have an answer on AMG's next standalone vehicle. However, do expect a hotter AMG GT Black Series in 2020.

Car Advice also reported last week that a high-performance GT Black Series will arrive at the turn of the next decade. Moers said AMG is "on a journey" and there's "still a GT variant left."  He added 2020 would be an "interesting year" for the tuner.

Black Series cars have become the pinnacle of AMG and represent the most hardcore variant. Right now, the AMG GT R represents the best of the best, but Moers confirmed there's more room to play with the sports car's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. The GT R makes 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. We don't know just how much power Moers and his team are planning, but he assured the GT Black Series will be "really surprising."

Whatever it brings to the table, it will have one target in its sights: the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

No bull: 70 percent of Lamborghini Urus buyers are new to the brand No bull: 70 percent of Lamborghini Urus buyers are new to the brand
Polestar 1 pre-orders start with $2,500 deposit Polestar 1 pre-orders start with $2,500 deposit
2021 Ford Escape spy shots 2021 Ford Escape spy shots
Ferrari could start building more 250 GTOs Ferrari could start building more 250 GTOs
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.