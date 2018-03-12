No bull: 70 percent of Lamborghini Urus buyers are new to the brand





All is well inside the halls of Lamborghini as the Urus brings more new faces to the brand. According to executives, 70 percent of Urus buyers have never owned a Lambo. Since its reveal last December, Urus sales have been "terrific," Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali told CNBC on Thursday.

The brand's SUV starts at around $200,000, but Domenicali said that most Urus are selling near $240,000. He also said Lamborghini production will increase to 5,000 cars in 2018; 1,000 units will be Urus SUVs, and in 2019, production will grow to 8,000 vehicles. He said more than half of the 8,000 units will be Urus models.

Most shocking to Domenicali has been the uptick in female buyers since the Urus' launch, and he added the SUV is selling very well in markets where Lamborghini normally doesn't perform as well due to poor road conditions for supercars, such as Russia.

However, the CEO also said the Urus has been polarizing among loyal owners who fear the SUV may diminish some of the brand's exclusivity. Domenicali challenged those individuals to drive the Urus and said they'll discover an SUV in supercar clothing.

"This is a Lamborghini you can use every day," he said.

To calm fears of overproduction and keeping exclusivity a priority, growth will slow after 2019 when the brand ramps up to the 8,000-unit figure annually.

Looking toward the future, we'll see an Urus plug-in hybrid join the gasoline-powered SUV, which features a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that delivers 650 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. The hybrid should borrow plenty of running gear from the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which delivers 680 hp.

Lamborghini won't be alone for long, though. Ferrari also has a sport utility vehicle of sorts in the works, and it too may sport a V-8 hybrid powertrain.