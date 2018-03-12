BMW M5 tested, Ford Mustang California Special, Hyundai i30 N Fastback: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 BMW M5 Enlarge Photo

We took the latest BMW M5 for a spin on the track and found it to have loads more feedback than its numb predecessor. We also found out that it's lighter than its predecessor despite the addition of an all-wheel-drive system.

Ford's announced some 2019 model year updates for the Mustang, and among them is the return of the California Special. It's available exclusively in GT trim and includes a stripe down its side just like the 1968 original.

Hyundai's i30 Fastback will be the next model in the Korean automaker's lineup to receive the N treatment. We won't see it here, but we have a worthy alternative in the form of the Veloster N.

