BT62: First Brabham in 26 years to be unveiled on May 2

Teaser for Brabham BT62 debuting in May 2018 Enlarge Photo

The recently established Brabham Automotive, led by a Brabham family member and closely linked to the Brabham racing team, is set to unveil a new car on May 2, 2018.

The car will go by the name BT62, continuing a tradition that began in 1961 when Brabham co-founders Jack Brabham and Ron Tauranac designed and built the BT1 race car for the Formula Junior series.

Other cars to wear the “BT” prefix have included the BT7, which Jack Brabham drove to his first Formula 1 victory in 1963, as well as the BT19, which Jack Brabham made history in back in 1966 by becoming the first driver to win an F1 world title in a car bearing his own name. Another famous Brabham was the BT52, which in 1983 become the first turbocharged F1 car to be driven to a world title thanks to the efforts of Nelson Piquet.

The new BT62 will be the first car to bear the Brabham name in 26 years. All Brabham is willing to say about the car is that it will have completed an extensive testing program prior to its reveal in May.

Rumor has it that the BT62 will be a road-going track car as opposed to a pure racing machine. Strengthening the rumor is a quote from Brabham's managing director and the youngest son of Jack Brabham, David Brabham, who said the following:

“My father had an incredible determination to succeed and, like him, I have worked tirelessly to bring the iconic Brabham name back to the global stage. This new chapter of the Brabham story will continue in the same spirit, but with renewed direction, focus and vigour. This announcement makes me feel incredibly proud as we enter a new era for the legendary Brabham name.”