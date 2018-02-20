Brabham Automotive launched by Jack Brabham's son

Feb 20, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Brabham logo

Brabham logo

Enlarge Photo

One of the most storied names in motorsport, Brabham, is making its return, though in just what capacity is yet to be revealed.

The original Brabham race team was co-founded in 1960 by Australian racing legend Sir Jack Brabham, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 88.

During its heyday, the team won four Formula 1 Drivers’ Championships and two Constructors’ Championships, and to this day the late Jack Brabham remains the only person to have won an F1 Drivers’ title in a car he constructed himself.

Even after Brabham’s retirement from racing in 1970, the team continued and today Brabham’s sons and grandsons continue his legacy in the world of motorsport. Now, Brabham’s youngest son David, an ex-F1 driver himself as well as a 24 Hours of Le Mans winner with Peugeot, has started Brabham Automotive. Unfortunately, he's not willing to reveal any details just yet.

While there are rumors of an F1 comeback, Brabham Automotive is more likely to be focused on road-going track cars. All the company will say at this point is that it is drawing on the decades of motorsport experience generated by the Brabham family for the new project. Stay tuned.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

This is the Alfa Romeo-branded 2018 Sauber F1 car This is the Alfa Romeo-branded 2018 Sauber F1 car
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spy shots and video 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan spy shots and video
2019 Porsche 911 leaked 2019 Porsche 911 leaked
VW ID Vizzion could be an early look at the next Phaeton VW ID Vizzion could be an early look at the next Phaeton
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.