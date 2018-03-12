2019 Hyundai i30 N Fastback spy shots

Hyundai's newest Elantra GT has a sporty fastback variant sold overseas, and it's about to get the N performance treatment.

The standard version of the car is called the i30 Fastback. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for what's shaping up to be a new i30 N Fastback.

We know this is the N version of the i30 Fastback because of its dual-tip exhausts and uprated wheels, tires and brakes. The wheel pattern is almost identical to the one used on the recently revealed i30 N hatchback.

The mechanical package should also match up with the i30 N. This would mean a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 driving the front wheels via a 6-speed manual. And just like the i30 N, expect this i30 N Fastback's powertrain to offer two states of tune: 246 horsepower in standard guise and 271 hp with an available Performance Package.

The car will go on sale in Europe sometime in 2019. Sadly, just like with the i30 N, there are no plans to bring the i30 N Fastback here. The good news is that we have a worthy alternative to both cars in the form of the 275-hp Veloster N.

