2019 Toyota RAV4 teased ahead of 2018 New York auto show

Mar 14, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for 2019 Toyota RAV4 debuting at 2018 New York auto show

Teaser for 2019 Toyota RAV4 debuting at 2018 New York auto show

Enlarge Photo

Toyota will use this month's 2018 New York International Auto Show to introduce its all-new, fifth-generation RAV4.

No information has been released apart from a teaser showing the silhouette of the upcoming small SUV.

The introduction of the new RAV4 follows last week's reveal of the all-new, 12th-generation Corolla in hatchback guise at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. Toyota is yet to confirm the new Corolla hatch for the United States (the current model is sold here as a Corolla iM) but we'll definitely be seeing a new Corolla sedan in the not too distant future.

Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) modular platform

Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) modular platform

Enlarge Photo

Expect the new RAV4 to be mechanically similar to the new Corolla. This means TNGA modular platform underpinnings and inline-4 engines, some coupled with electric motors in hybrid guise. An 8-speed transmission is also likely to replace the current model’s 6-speed, and improved fuel economy is also expected.

The RAV4 is Toyota's best-selling nameplate right now, so the new model's reveal is a huge deal for the Japanese automaker. The RAV4 was the fourth best-selling vehicle in the United States in 2017, with buyers snapping up 407,594 examples. Ahead of it were the Ram, Silverado and F-Series pickups.

The N.Y. auto show starts March 28. Subaru will use the show to unveil the fifth generation of its Forester rival. To learn about other vehicles debuting at the show, head to our dedicated hub.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots and video 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots and video
2020 Audi TT spy shots 2020 Audi TT spy shots
BMW's new front-wheel-drive cars to ride on FAAR platform BMW's new front-wheel-drive cars to ride on FAAR platform
Chinese firm reaches deal with Techrules to use turbine extended-range electric powertrain Chinese firm reaches deal with Techrules to use turbine extended-range electric powertrain
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.