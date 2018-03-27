Baby got back: 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback debuts in New York

News
Baby got back: 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback debuts in... Auto Shows
51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
2019 Cadillac XT4 crossover SUV looks good, feels... Auto Shows
March 27, 2018
March 27, 2018
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
As much as we love Audi Sport's latest RS 5 coupe, the car's two-door body is definitely a limiting factor. Which coupe owner doesn't feel a tinge of pain folding down the front seats whenever friends or family, muddy shoes and all, have to climb into the back?
The solution is the new RS 5 Sportback revealed on Wednesday at the 2018 New York auto show. Due in showrooms in the second half of 2018 as a 2019 model, the sporty hatch combines stunning performance with a everyday usability.
The mechanical package is the same as in the coupe, meaning you get a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with 450 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, with the latter peaking from 1,900 rpm all the way to 5,000. The mighty motor is paired up with an 8-speed automatic that then routes the power to a rear-biased (40:60) all-wheel-drive system. An available Sport differential can be added to further split torque between the rear wheels.
2019 Audi RS 5 SportbackEnlarge Photo
Audi quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds and top speed of 174 mph—impressive considering the five-seater weighs a hefty 4,056 pounds. Note, that top speed is with the available Dynamic Plus package. Otherwise, the top speed is 155 mph.
In the ride and handling department, there's a standard RS-spec sport suspension that drops the ride height a further 0.3 inches compared to the S5 Sportback already in showrooms. The suspension can also be enhanced with adjustable dampers.
The RS 5 Sportback certainly looks the part with its power dome hood and wide, flat single-frame grille, solid air intakes with a honeycomb structure typical of an RS car, jutting front spoiler, and pumped fenders. A set of 19-inch wheels is standard and 20-inchers available.
2019 Audi RS 5 SportbackEnlarge Photo
Inside, the sporty theme is continued with bucket seats with an available honeycomb pattern in fine Nappa leather, plus a flat-bottomed steering wheel and numerous RS logos. There's also a special RS operating system for the digital instrument cluster that provides information on tire pressure, torque and G forces. A shift indicator is also featured when the transmission is switched into manual mode.
Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch but expect to pay a slight premium on the $70,875 you have to pay for the coupe.
For more N.Y. auto show coverage, head to our dedicated hub.
Email This Page