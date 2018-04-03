All-original 1970 Plymouth Superbird heading to Mecum auction





1970 Plymouth Superbird for auction at Mecum Houston Enlarge Photo

It's not every day a Plymouth Superbird crosses our screens, and it's certainly once in a blue moon that one crosses an auction block. Well, that day is coming soon because Mecum a 1970 Plymouth Superbird is part of this weekend's Mecum Houston auction. Better yet: the car is all original, too.

Notably, the engine is a period-correct 440-cubic inch 390-horsepower V-8, and it's paired with the original 4-speed manual transmission. The car has just 66,000 miles on the clock, which should make it a show-stopper.

If that's not enough to get the "Mopar or no car" crowd excited, how about this? Documentation proves this particular Superbird is one of 308 ever built, and the car includes its original fender tag. Aside from the rarity factor, the Superbird was actually a marvelous piece of aerodynamic engineering for its time.

1970 Plymouth Superbird for auction at Mecum Houston Enlarge Photo

Dodge originally approached Chrysler's missile division (yes, Chrysler had a missile division) to help create the pointy and streamlined Daytona, which predated the Superbird. Scientists from the missile division found the massive spoiler provided immense grip, and the fender scoops secretly relieved air pressure that built up under the car to provide even more traction. The results spoke for themselves. During the 1970 NASCAR Busch Grand National season, the Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird won 33 out of 48 races.

Aside from the Superbird, Mecum Houston will feature a handful of other stunning cars. They include a 2005 Ford GT with 2.6 miles on the odometer, a 1992 Dodge Viper RT/10 Roadster with less than 6,000 miles, and a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible. Mecum Houston opens on April 5 and runs through April 7.