Lincoln Aviator concept teased ahead of 2018 New York auto show

Mar 16, 2018
All the rumors are about to prove true as Lincoln has just announced the reveal of an Aviator concept at this month's 2018 New York International Auto Show.

The Ford luxury division posted a video to its Facebook page on Thursday that gives us a few glimpses of the SUV concept, which looks to continue the design theme first introduced in 2015 on the Lincoln Continental concept. We can expect something similar to the smaller Nautilus (nee MKX) SUV.

Although a concept, the vehicle bound for N.Y. is expected to preview a production Aviator due in the next couple of years. This production Aviator is expected to be twinned with Ford's next-generation Explorer and replace the unloved MKT in Lincoln's lineup.

Underpinning the vehicle is likely to be a new modular platform for larger unibody vehicles at Ford and Lincoln. Code-named D6, the highly flexible platform is thought to accommodate front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations. The Aviator, along with the Explorer, is expected to ride on a rear-wheel-drive configuration but offer all-wheel drive.

We'll have more details soon as the N.Y. auto show starts March 28. To learn about other vehicles appearing at the show, head to our dedicated hub.

