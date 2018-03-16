2020 Ford Explorer spy shots

Mar 16, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2020 Ford Explorer spy shots

A prototype for Ford’s next-generation Explorer has been spotted once again. The vehicle is expected on sale in 2019, as a 2020 model.  

The last time the Explorer was redesigned was in 2011, when the popular SUV adopted car-like unibody construction and an inline-4 as the base powertrain. The 2020 model should follow a similar formula, though it looks to be growing in size.

The photos hint at evolutionary changes to the Explorer’s styling for the upcoming redesign. There’s still a big, blocky shape plus space for three rows of seats, and the treatments for the lights and greenhouse appear similar to the current model.

Ford has much more radical changes for the parts we can’t see, however. The 2020 Explorer is expected to be one of the first models to ride on Ford’s next-generation platform for larger models. Code-named D6, the highly flexible platform is thought to accommodate front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations.

Ford Explorer ST teaser

Ford Explorer ST teaser

Enlarge Photo

The Explorer is expected to ride on a rear-wheel-drive configuration but offer all-wheel drive. This configuration is expected to be the same one Lincoln uses for a revived Aviator, which the Ford luxury brand will likely use to replace the unloved MKT.

Ford's newfound love of aluminum should continue with the 2020 Explorer to help reduce weight and in turn improve economy.

And once again the base powertrain should be a turbocharged inline-4. For performance fans, a new Explorer ST has been confirmed. It will likely replace the current Explorer Sport, which comes with a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 365 horsepower. A hybrid option is also confirmed for the 2020 Explorer.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2020 Ford Explorer spy shots
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Ford Explorer spy shots 2020 Ford Explorer spy shots
GM to commercialize Cruise AV self-driving car in 2019 GM to commercialize Cruise AV self-driving car in 2019
Audi will reveal the Q8 in Shanghai this June Audi will reveal the Q8 in Shanghai this June
2020 Audi R8 GT spy shots 2020 Audi R8 GT spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.