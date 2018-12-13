2020 Cadillac XT6 3-row crossover debuting in Detroit

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Cadillac will unveil a mid-size crossover SUV boasting third-row seats at next month's 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The information was confirmed to Automotive News (subscription required) by Cadillac on Wednesday, along with the name XT6.

Prototypes for the XT6 have been spotted for more than a year. Production is expected to take place at General Motors' plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and the first examples should be in showrooms next summer as 2020 models.

It will be the second of five new or redesigned models Cadillac will introduce through the 2020 calendar year. The first was the XT4 compact crossover. Also in the pipeline are CT4 and CT5 sedans, and possibly a new flagship based on 2016's well-received Escala concept car.

2020 Cadillac XT6 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The XT6 will bridge the gap between the small—and two-row—XT5 and the full-size, body-on-frame Escalade in Cadillac's high-riding lineup. Unfortunately the XT6 isn't expected to ride on a rear-wheel-drive platform like its recently revealed Lincoln Aviator rival. Instead, it will likely share underpinnings with the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave, which ride on a stretched version of the front-wheel-drive C1XX platform. The shorter version of the platform is found under the XT5.

Under the hood, look for one of two V-6 engines: a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter mill or Cadillac's 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged unit. The former will likely serve as a base engine, as it does in the Traverse and Enclave. Chevy also offers the Traverse with a turbocharged inline-4, but the Cadillac-exclusive twin-turbo V-6 seems more appropriate here. A hybrid option could also be available at some point.

Potential rivals include the aforementioned Aviator, as well as the Audi Q7, Lexus RX L, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and Volvo XC90.

The XT6 will be unveiled on January 13 ahead of the formal debut the following day at the Detroit auto show. To learn about some of the other vehicles set for the show, head to our dedicated hub.