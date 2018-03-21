2019 Cadillac CT6 gets twin-turbo V-8 V-Sport, updated look

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



When it arrived for 2016, Cadillac’s CT6 ushered in a new naming strategy for the brand and marked the first use of the lightweight, aluminum-infused Omega platform for large, rear-wheel-drive cars at General Motors.

While the CT6 was never meant to be the true flagship sedan Cadillac fans have been pining over for years, its combination of sharp pricing, generous space, and impressive handling and dynamics makes it hard to beat for buyers after a large, luxurious sedan.

Now, Cadillac has upped the ante with the introduction of a CT6 V-Sport powered by a new 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 complete with double overhead cams. Final specifications are yet to be locked in but Cadillac estimates the engine in the CT6 V-Sport will deliver 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Drive is to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Cadillac 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 Enlarge Photo

The CT6 V-Sport also benefits from 20-inch wheels, massive Brembo brakes with 4-piston calipers, an active exhaust system, unique tuning for the steering and magnetic ride dampers, a limited-slip differential, and a rear bias for the all-wheel-drive system.

Note, this will likely be the highest performance step for the CT6. Cadillac boss Johan de Nysschen has previously ruled out a CT6-V model. That doesn't mean we won't see Cadillac's new V-8 dialed higher, though. Cadillac is working on a new CT5 to replace both the ATS and CTS, and this one will almost certainly get a CT5-V model.

The introduction of the CT6 V-Sport coincides with a makeover of the entire CT6 lineup for 2019. The lineup incorporates the newest iteration of Cadillac’s design language first previewed on 2016's Escala concept, namely the vertical element of the headlights, as well as some new technology.

2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport Enlarge Photo

Among the new technology is an enhanced version of the CUE interface, which is said to be quicker and equipped with improved voice recognition. The system also has a 10.0-inch display screen, a revised rotary dial controller which includes buttons for important functions, and an available embedded 4G LTE connection for access to various online services.

There are also previously announced Cadillac technologies like the Super Cruise hands-free driver assist feature for highways (non CT6 V-Sport only), video-streaming rear-view mirror, and numerous electronic driver aids including automatic emergency braking. One interesting feature is an available surround-view video recording system. It can record front and rear views while driving, and 360 degrees of recording if the vehicle’s security system is activated.

The 2019 Cadillac CT6 will make its debut on March 28 at the 2018 New York auto show. Cadillac will also use the show to introduce the new XT4 compact crossover SUV. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.