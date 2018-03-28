2019 Kia K900 pushes the flagship sedan into more premium territory





Kia believes it's set a new standard for Korean luxury, and such ethos resides within the 2019 K900, the brand's redesigned flagship sedan. Kia attests everything is new, redesigned, and fresh aside from the car's actual name.

At its local debut Wednesday at the 2018 New York auto show, the K900 showed off its tight and handsome sedan profile with an equally luxurious cabin laden with technology.

The K900 shares the Genesis G90's platform, and a familiar 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine provides the gusto with 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. Notably, Kia didn't mention the 5.0-liter V-8 engine as an option, which features in the outgoing K900.

The 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine pairs with an 8-speed automatic with shift-by-wire technology and Kia has equipped the K900 with a standard full-time Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control all-wheel-drive system. The system features a rear bias and is the second Kia to boast the system following the Stinger sport sedan.

Driving dynamics remain incredibly hushed and poised with added sound deadening throughout the structure and a new front multilink design. Kia claims the multilink design will provide drivers with a more athletic experience, should the drive call for some spirited maneuvers.

Moving right along to the exterior design, it's a handsome shape. Designers lengthened and widened the car compared to the outgoing model, and the profile displays a neater package. The 2019 K900 is less "me too" looking and takes on a distinct look with its "Quadric pattern" grille and duplex headlights. To emphasize its stately appearance, satin chrome trim leads the viewer's eyes to the style lines and exaggerated C-pillar. We dig it.

The interior is a plush place with a minimalist motif. Cocooning the driver is optional Nappa leather surfaces, metal veneers, and a buyer's choice of five different open-pore matte woods: Walnut, Brown Olive Ash, Beige Olive Ash, and Engineered Wood. One noble touch is the quilting on the seat "shoulders," which evokes clothing worn by Korean kings. Said seats are also heated and cooled, while the driver has the option of a 20-way adjustable seat. Of course, rear seat HVAC controls are optional, while the rear seats themselves are available with 12- and 14-way adjusters with recline function and cushion adjustments.

Sitting proudly in the center is a massive 12.3-inch infotainment screen running UVO luxe, an exclusive modem-based navigation system with a number of remote features. Drivers can use a smartphone or tablet to control cabin temperature, use a "Find My Car" feature, and contact a dedicated service representative via a VIP phone line. For audiophiles, a 900-watt 17-speaker Harman Kardon/Lexicon system will help rebuild lost audio quality in digital formats, thanks to its Quantom Logic technology.

Also measuring 12.3-inches is the gauge cluster, which includes Comfort, Eco, Sport or Custom displays. A 9.7-inch heads-up display is also available that will display additional information and keep drivers more focused on the road.

Kia's flagship sedan also includes a suite of active safety features including a Surround View Monitor, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Cross Traffic Avoidance Alert, Lane Follow Assist, and Advanced Smart Cruise Control. Lane Follow Assist can also provide minor steering input when the cruise control is active, based on lane markings and the radar system.

Kia did not provide pricing but expect the 2019 K900 to start in the $50,000 realm when it goes on sale in the fourth-quarter of this year.

