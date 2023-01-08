The 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction is coming soon! The docket for January 21-29, 2023, is beginning to take shape with a wide variety of vehicles, automobilia and anything a classic car lover would want to add to their collection. Whilst perusing the docket, I came across a trio of movie and TV show re-creation vehicles that immediately caught my eye as an automotive writer and former Blockbuster cashier. I keep my eyes open for these types of cars as they’ve been the basis for many of my articles over the years, and the Scottsdale auction has some great examples available.

Though we recently told you about a legit Batmobile that appeared in “Batman” (1989) and “Batman Returns” (1993) is available for $1.5 million, it has limited mobility, speed and means to catch the Joker due to its EV drivetrain that propels it up to 30 mph. A more proper homage to the Dark Knight’s turbine-based ride can be found at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction: a very custom Batmobile re-creation powered by a military Boeing jet engine.

“The world’s only turbine-powered Batmobile, based off the 1989 Batman film,” the listing states. “Built by Ohio auto restorer and designer Casey Putsch out of race car and military parts, the vehicle is incredibly faithful to the original — to the point that it’s powered by an actual jet engine.”

Performance from the 365-horsepower jet engine propels the Batmobile to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 185 mph. The engine is paired with a two-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

You can run the Batmobile on jet fuel, kerosene or diesel, and fuel efficiency is between 3 and 10 miles per gallon. It takes a few seconds for the jet turbine to spin up, with no warmup needed. The listing notes the jet turbine produces a mostly treble sound but is loud up close and quiets down as it drives away. Exhaust gas is hot, but not enough to destroy or blow away anything behind the car.

This Batmobile has a rear flame thrower and functional top-mounted guns that fire for sound effects. Please check with Alfred or your local enforcement agency to see if these features can be used.

1930 Pontiac “Munster Koach” re-creation

I spent too much time watching TV reruns when I was a kid. My time could have been better served with some exercise or studying for school, but I have no regrets because excessive viewings of old sitcoms have given me the ability to make arcane references about “Green Acres” or “The Flying Nun” that no one finds interesting. It’s an experience to have friends and family look at you with obvious boredom when you praise the onscreen chemistry between Eva Gabor and Arnold Ziffel.

“The Munsters” were on heavy rotation during my childhood (was it on KICU TV 36 or KFTY TV 50?) and because the show only ran for two seasons, I saw each episode multiple times. It was an unconventional sitcom based on a family of monsters, but it was a different era for TV entertainment when macabre sitcoms were on the rise.

The Munster Koach provided room for the whole family in a style perfectly suited for the residents of 1313 Mockingbird Lane. It was designed and built by George Barris, who was given 21 days to complete the project. Haste usually makes waste, but the Munster Koach was the exception and was made for $18,000 in 1964 ($173,599 when adjusted for inflation). It was an extreme build that used three Ford Model T bodies and a handmade 133-inch frame, with the Koach ending up being 18-feet long. Like the Brady Bunch’s Plymouth station wagon, the Munster Koach afforded comfort for a large family.

The original Munster Koach is at the Volo Museum, but a proper re-creation is available at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction. The vehicle’s listing advises, “It has been professionally replicated in every detail. If you put this Koach next to the original, you could not tell the difference.”

Judging by the photos in the listing, it is a great homage to Barris’ creation, and this one signed by Butch Patrick, aka Eddie Munster.

Munsters Dragula re-creation

The lack of coffin-based dragsters is a cultural deficiency that affects us all. I’m not sure how it affects us, but this issue can be rectified with a Munsters Dragula re-creation available at Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale auction. A Ford 302ci V8 engine paired with a three-speed automatic transmission powers this literal coffin-on-wheels. The power-to-weight ratio is likely high for Dragula, but it’s sold on a Bill of Sale and isn’t street-legal.

“Dragula features the custom purple velour interior with fringe bobbles, a V-shape steering wheel just like the original, creepy candle-flicker headlights and, of course, the famous headstone on the front,” the listing states.

The original Dragula was designed by Tom Daniel and then built by George Barris. It maintains the same style and theme as the Munster Koach while being a truly unique vehicle unto itself.

All three vehicles are available with no reserve at the 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction. The auction runs from January 21-29 at Westworld of Scottsdale.

