As Mercedes-Benz embraces the future with a new flagship electric sedan, the company also looks forward with a new state-of-the-art infotainment system that encompasses the full dashboard, Mercedes revealed on Thursday. The EQS sedan will debut the optional MBUX Hyperscreen, a 56-inch wide screen with three control zones, including one for the front passenger with seven profiles.

The new screen is a curved OLED with zones for the instrument cluster, central controls, and passenger controls. Mercedes calls it a "zero layer" system that usually won't require users to scroll or swipe through control menus. Instead, the system will provide relevant applications based on the context and situation.

A study of the MBUX system Mercedes introduced with the 2019 A-Class showed most controls revolve around the navigation system, phone, and radio. With that in mind, the navigation map and controls will always be shown. More than 20 other functions will be offered up when the system thinks they are relevant. But not all desires can be anticipated, so the system will provide access to submenus.

Like the MBUX system that has now rolled out to just about all Mercedes models, the MBUX Hyperscreen will learn users' routines to present information and suggested commands via artificial intelligence and learning-capable software. It can suggest infotainment, comfort, and vehicle functions, so it can access the cloud and the vehicle's systems.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype

The system is powered by eight CPU cores and has 24 gigabytes of RAM with 46.4 gigabytes of RAM bandwidth per second. It's made up of a single plastic frame and a large glass cover with OLED displays for the center and front passenger.

Twelve actuators below the screen provide haptic feedback to confirm commands. Analog air vents are incorporated into the screen, and the system uses a new blue and orange color scheme.

MBUX Hyperscreen from Mercedes-Benz EQS

The driver's display has a depth effect and the system's head-up display has augmented reality overlays.

The MBUX Hyperscreen will appear in the EQS sedan, which will arrive in 2021, perhaps in the fourth quarter, as well as the EQS crossover, which we expect to arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model. A smaller EQE sedan is also coming, and it too will spawn its own SUV counterpart. It's likely these models will also be available with the MBUX Hyperscreen.