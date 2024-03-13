The Polestar 3 is just months out from the start of deliveries, and Polestar has released pricing details for the U.S. The electric midsize SUV will bring with it clean Swedish design, seating for five, and up to 517 hp.

Cadillac will continue to offer performance cars, even when its lineup is fully electric. The automaker will provide a glimpse of its future performance with a concept called the Opulent Velocity, and a teaser video released today hints at the concept being a sedan.

A modern Renault 4 is set to arrive roughly 30 years after the last one, this time powered by batteries. A prototype has been spotted and reveals that the modern 4 will be a crossover bigger than the modern 5 hatchback that Renault presented last month at the 2024 Geneva auto show.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Polestar 3 arrives this summer with $74,800 price tag

Cadillac teases Opulent Velocity performance EV concept

2025 Renault 4 E-Tech caught on video

Review: 2024 Lexus NX

2024 Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX Last Stand marks extinction

Which 2024 EVs qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit?

Rolls-Royce celebrates 120th anniversary with Ghost Prism

Review: 2024 Nissan Versa

Ford developing deployable mud flaps

Biden agencies draw roadmap for EV charging along freight corridors