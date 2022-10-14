The Lotus Evija is now in production and Lotus has marked the occasion with the reveal of a special edition dubbed the Evija Fittipaldi. As the name suggests, the car honors Emerson Fittipaldi, who won the 1972 Formula 1 title while driving for Lotus.

BMW was once again spotted testing a prototype for its redesigned M5, and this time the tester was sporting the production-bound lights and wheels. The new super sedan is confirmed with a hybrid powertrain, but there are rumors of an electric powertrain being offered as an alternative.

After dropping the option back in spring, Mini is adding back the manual transmission for the 2023 model year. However, it's only been added back to the signature Hardtop, and Mini hasn't said whether it will be returning to other models.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car

2025 BMW M5 spy shots and video: Hybrid power set for redesigned super sedan

Mini adds back manual transmission for 2023 Hardtop

2023 Nissan Murano review

Renault teases first model based on Geely-Volvo platform

BYD confirms EV pricing for brand's launch in Europe

Redesigned 2023 Volkswagen Passat Variant spied

Kia Telluride costs at least $2,300 more for 2023

Watch the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS lap the 'Ring in 6:49

Canoo gets orders for at least 3,000 more electric vans