Rivian recalled nearly every vehicle it's built, the 2023 BMW M2 broke cover, and the 2024 BMW X2 began testing. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Rivian issued a recall for nearly every vehicle it's built. The issue stems from an improperly tightened fastener in the steering knuckle, which could come loose and separate. This could lead to a loss in vehicle control. A quick inspection and tightening of the fastener to 90 lb-ft of torque is all that's needed to fix the issue.

HBO released a trailer for its upcoming documentary titled "The Fastest Woman on Earth." The film will delve into Jessi Combs' quest to break the land-speed record, a goal which ultimately killed Combs in 2019.

The 2023 BMW M2 debuted with 453 hp and a $63,195 base price. The coupe's design is divisive as with most of the current BMW lineup, but the powertrain will please enthusiasts with a turbo-6 under the hood mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The 2024 Polestar 3 became real with its debut in Copenhagen. The electric crossover SUV will push the automaker into the mainstream segment as it takes on the Porsche Cayenne with 517 hp and 300 miles of range.

The 2024 BMW X2 began testing on both public roads and the track as the redesigned compact crossover prepares to enter its next generation. The new X2 will feature a more upright design with a floating wall of screens on the dashboard.