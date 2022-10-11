A car with two doors, a turbochagned inline-6, a manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive? BMW doesn't make those anymore, right?

Well, it actually has two vehicles that fit that description. There's the M4 and M2, and the latter has just been redesigned for a new generation. The new M2 was revealed on Tuesday and confirmed to reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge.

Like the latest 2-Series coupe on which it is based, the new M2 is an evolution of the model it replaces. It has grown, though. Measurements include a 2.1-inch longer wheelbase, a 4.7-inch longer length, and a track that grows by 1.5 inches up front and 1.6 inches in the rear. Not only does this create impressive proportions, but it should also mean improved surefootedness on the track.

2023 BMW M2

Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 and peaks at 453 hp, which is up 48 hp on the outgoing M2. The engine generates a peak torque of 406 lb-ft and revs to 7,200 rpm, according to BMW. It can be had with an 8-speed automatic that features specific tuning for the M2, but the standard 6-speed manual is the transmission to get. The M2 isn't about the fastest speed but the widest grin.

The car is hardly slow, though. With the manual, which features a rev-matching feature, the 0-60 mph time is a brisk 4.1 seconds. This drops to 3.9 seconds with the automatic. The standard top speed is 155 mph, but it can be raised to 177 mph by adding the available M Driver's Package.

2023 BMW M2 2023 BMW M2 2023 BMW M2

Drive goes to the rear wheels, and the drive torque can be split from left to right thanks to an Active M Differential fitted as standard. Also aiding the handling are several modifications around the chassis to increase torsional stiffness, aluminum suspension components specific to the vehicle, adjustable dampers, and adjustable electronic power steering.

Stopping power comes from huge brakes with 6-piston calipers and 15.0-inch rotors at the front and single-piston calipers and 14.6-inch rotors at the rear. These reside within staggered light alloys that measure 19x9.5 inches up front and 20x10.5 inches at the rear. The calipers are painted blue as standard but can be swapped for a red set.

The curb weight of the new M2 is 3,814 lb with the manual and 3,867 lb with the auto, and the weight distribution is close to the ideal 50/50 split.

The exterior design has a menacing look that hints at the strong performance on offer. This is emphasized by the rigid lines featured on the front and rear fascias, including on the signature kidney grilles that sport a design unique to the M2. At the rear, the most striking element is the diffuser insert that houses quad-exhaust tips grouped near the center.

2023 BMW M2 2023 BMW M2 2023 BMW M2

For the interior, the car has the latest dash design that BMW is slowly introducing across the 2-Series range. Instead of a traditional hood over the instrument cluster and a separate screen for the infotainment hub, it has a pair of conjoined floating screens. Sport seats with leather trim are standard and feature more pronounced side bolsters than before. These can be swapped with carbon-fiber bucket seats that help reduce weight by around 24 lb. A carbon roof is also available for buyers looking to drop additional weight. The standard roof features a moonroof with a glass surface 20% bigger than on the outgoing M2.

A long list of electronic driver-assist features is included as standard, some of them aimed at performance enthusiasts. One of these is a system that allows the driver to specify one of 10 stages of intervention by the electronic stability control system. Others include a Track mode that fully deactivates the vehicle's assistance systems, and performance data recorders designed specifically for lap times and drift maneuvers. For drifts, the system records metrics like duration, distance, and angle.

Production of the new M2 will be handled at BMW Group's plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. It's where the regular 2-Series coupe is built.

BMW M turned 50 in May and is celebrating throughout the year. In addition to the new M2, the company has revealed the M3 Touring, M4 CSL, XM super SUV, M Hybrid V8 LMDh race car, and a powertrain test mule for future M electric vehicles.