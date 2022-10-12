BMW has been spotted testing an early prototype for a redesigned X3. Expect evolutionary styling, a more advanced interior, and the choice of internal-combustion or electric powertrains.

BMW also just revealed its redesigned M2. The car sticks with a high-performance inline-6, rear-wheel drive, and the choice of manual or automatic transmissions, but adds a lot more horsepower to the mix.

Hypercar marque Apollo has plans to expand into the luxury EV segment. The Chinese company has built an electric sports car that serves as a prototype for a powertrain and other technologies destined to feature in upcoming EVs.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 BMW X3 spy shots: New crossover hits the 'Ring

2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price

Apollo tests prototype for future performance EVs

2023 Subaru Forester review

Renault Twizy lives on as the Mobilize Duo

BYD confirms EV pricing for brand's launch in Europe

"The Fastest Woman on Earth" trailer previews Jessi Combs' quest to break the land speed record

2023 Toyota Sienna review

OTA upgrades, paid features coming to future Hyundais

Future Honda EVs to be powered by batteries from Ohio plant